Arrest warrant issued for driver accused of hitting, killing child riding bike in Glen Hazel in July

An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of hitting and killing a 6-year-old child with her car in Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood in July.

According to Pittsburgh police, Rhonda Wood, 63, faces charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, careless driving involving death, and a stop sign violation.

On July 26, a boy died after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle. He was later identified as Jamel Austin.

It’s unclear if speed played a role, but neighbors say they’ve been asking for speed bumps on Johnston Avenue for years, but they’ve never been placed.

