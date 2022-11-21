Arrest warrant issued for driver after Memphis Police officer hit by car

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man after a Memphis Police officer was hit by a car.

The incident happened Saturday at 8 p.m. at I-40 and Whitten Road.

The on-duty officer was conducting a traffic stop when he and his vehicle were intentionally hit by a Cadillac STS, MPD said.

The officer was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition, where he was treated and released.

The driver and passenger from the other car ran away, but the passenger was detained and later released, MPD said.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Darious Turner, 44, charging him with aggravated assault on a first responder, evading arrest on foot, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, reckless driving, driving while license S/R/C, financial responsibility law, and violation of vehicle registration.

Turner was identified as the vehicle’s driver, MPD said.

Contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible, MPD said.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

