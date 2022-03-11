UPDATE Arrest warrant issued for driver in multi-vehicle crash; Police said woman wasn't at last known address

Mar. 11—Charges of aggravated assault and other felony offenses have been filed against Theresa J. Risso who police say had a blood-alcohol level four times over the legal limit when she crashed her BMW into several vehicles one week ago in Shamokin Dam with her toddler daughter in the backseat.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Risso's arrest after an attempt to take her into custody Thursday at her last known address in Selinsgrove was unsuccessful, Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said.

Anyone with information on Risso's whereabouts is asked to call Shamokin Dam Police at 570-743-2671 or Central Susquehanna Valley 911 Center.

Risso, 43, reportedly checked into a rehab facility after being released from Geisinger Medical Center on Tuesday, four days after the violent 5:45 p.m. crash on March 4 that critically injured James Haught, 47, of Shamokin Dam, who suffered a broken back and ribs. He was released from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility Wednesday.

Police said Risso was southbound on Routes 11-15 when she struck two vehicles at Baldwin Avenue and Eighth Avenue in Shamokin Dam before crossing into the northbound lane, striking a utility pole, crashing through a concrete barrier and ramming into the rear of a parked van occupied by Haught and his wife, Christine, as they waited for a food order from Golden Chopsticks restaurant at 3004 N. Susquehanna Trail.

Risso's 2017 BMW flipped a few times before coming to rest on the roof of the restaurant. Her 1 1/2-year-old daughter survived without injury.

Bremigen said Risso's blood-alcohol content was .327 percent two hours after the crash. The legal limit is .08 percent.

He filed charges at District Judge John Reed's office against Risso Thursday evening that include two counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, causing or risking a catastrophe, aggravated assault by vehicle, all felonies; and other related misdemeanor and summary charges.

Snyder County District Michael Piecuch said the charges are appropriate.

"I think it's a miracle that no one died. That's a small consolation to the people that were hurt and traumatized," he said. "She destroyed a local business and traumatized a number of people on the Strip that said, 'That could have been me.'"

Piecuch said he's viewed video of the accident "several times and my brain has trouble processing what I'm seeing. To be behind the wheel of a vehicle with that high of a BAC is inconceivable. That's a life-threatening amount of alcohol. Most people are in a coma."

He also expressed gratitude to the law enforcement, emergency workers and bystanders who responded to the chaotic accident scene.

Risso, who has two young children, has at least two other prior DUI convictions in Pennsylvania, according to court records. Bremigen said Snyder County Children and Youth has been involved since last week's accident.