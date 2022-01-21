Arrest warrant issued in fatal Fort Walton Beach shooting. OCSO needs help locating suspect

Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
·1 min read

FORT WALTON BEACH — An Okaloosa County judge has signed an arrest warrant for a 20-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on Vincent Lane last March.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are now hoping the public can help in the search for the suspect, John William Galvao-Sahb, according to an OCSO news release.

Body camera footage from the Okaloosa County Sheriff&#39;s Office shows the scene of a fatal shooting last March 17 on Vincent Lane in Capri Commons Mobile Home Park in Fort Walton Beach.
Galvao-Sahb had an address on Patio Road in Fort Walton Beach prior to the killing, but left the area shortly afterwards. He is wanted for first-degree premeditated murder in the shooting death of 48-year-old Earnest Riggs Jr. of Fort Walton Beach.

John William Galvao-Sahb
Riggs was reportedly shot inside his rental work truck about 7 p.m. March 17 while parked in the street at Capri Commons Mobile Home Park.

According to previous reports, Riggs was in the area because someone was inquiring about a bid on concrete work.

Witnesses spotted a young man dressed in black walking toward the truck and firing a handgun directly at Riggs, the OCSO said. The shooter then ran from the scene.

Body camera footage from the Okaloosa County Sheriff&#39;s Office shows the scene of a March 17 fatal shooting at Capri Commons Mobile Home Park in Fort Walton Beach.
Anyone with information on Galvao-Sahb's whereabouts is asked to call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile application.

Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

