Arrest warrant issued in fatal hit-and-run in Point Breeze

An arrest warrant has been issued in an April hit-and-run in Point Breeze that left a man dead.

Joseph Betha, of Wilkinsburg, is charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death, involuntary manslaughter and more.

Freeman Holeman, 66, of Pittsburgh, was hit and killed near the intersection of Penn Avenue and Carnegie Place just after 10 p.m. on April 11.

The driver, who is now identified as Betha, did not stay on the scene, according to police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Black Hawk helicopters flying around Downtown Pittsburgh this morning. Here’s why. Dick’s Sporting Goods cuts hundreds of corporate jobs, reports say Man arrested after police say he was caught with a meth lab during probation officer visit VIDEO: Family still looking for answers 10 years after woman’s murder in McKeesport DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



