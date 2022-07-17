Arrest warrant issued following police standoff situation in Uniontown

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect following a standoff situation in Uniontown on Saturday.

According to Fayette County 911, first responders were dispatched to the scene on Mifflin Avenue at 11:08 a.m.

Uniontown City police said that when state police entered the residence where a man was allegedly barricaded inside, no one was found.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the suspect, Jason Mills.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

