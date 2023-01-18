Arrest warrant issued for former Chatham University employee accused of misusing over $33,000

A former Chatham University employee has been charged for allegedly misusing more then $33,000 in university funds.

Alden D. Watters Jr., 55, was charged by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office with 11 counts of forgery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and access device fraud for issuing fraudulent checks while he was director of student accounts at the university.

Watters issued 11 checks payable to Ana Cuevas, who was not affiliated with Chatham University in any way, according to a report. The total of the checks amounted to $33,211. According to the criminal report, Watters identified Cuevas as his domestic partner.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Watters and Cuevas, according to the report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.

