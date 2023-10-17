Arrest warrant issued for former KC cop Eric DeValkenaere after appeals court ruling

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Kansas City police officer whose conviction was upheld Tuesday in the shooting death of a Black man.

Eric DeValkenaere, who is white, was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2019 shooting death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.

A three-judge panel from the Missouri Court of Appeals of the Western District upheld the conviction Tuesday.

An arrest warrant issued immediately after the court released its ruling was sent to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Marshal of Missouri Court of Appeals Western District and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

DeValkenaere’s bond was revoked. He had remained on bond while he appealed his conviction.

The warrant requires authorities to take DeValkenaere into custody and deliver him to a Missouri prison where he will begin serving his prison sentence, according to an order signed by Chief Appeals Judge Gary D. Witt.

Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department, said the arrest of DeValkenaere would be arranged by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

John Picerno, a criminal defense attorney, told The Star that DeValkenaere would immediately be sent to a prison after he is arrested.

