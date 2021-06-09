Arrest warrant issued for former nursing home worker

Jun. 8—NEWBURYPORT — An arrest warrant was issued for a former Port Healthcare certified nursing assistant accused of inappropriately touching at least two residents late last year.

Washington Jean, 36, of Worcester, failed to appear in Newburyport District Court for Tuesday's pretrial conference prompting Judge Jane Prince to order his arrest. Jean was arraigned April 2 in the same courthouse on charges of assault and battery on a person over 60 or disabled, and two counts of accosting or annoying another person.

Following his arraignment, Jean posted $400 cash bail and was ordered to return to court. Jean will likely forfeit his bail money and risks being held in jail until his trial is resolved — that is, if police find him.

Jean was temporarily assigned to the Hale Street facility by an independent staff agency in late December as a result of COVID-19 staff shortages. A week into the job, on Dec. 29, Jean showed up to work in street clothes without proper COVID-19 protective equipment and under the influence of some substance, according to Newburyport police Inspector Dani Sinclair's report.

While working his shift, he "hugged" two elderly residents and touched another patient in an inappropriate place, the report said. Jean was escorted out of the building an hour into his shift and his actions reported to police the next day by the facility's director.

Sinclair visited the facility a few days later and spoke to the alleged victims who confirmed the director's account of what happened that night. Sinclair also spoke to the staffing agency that sent Jean. The director there said she received a call from Port Healthcare on Dec. 30 to report the alleged incident and soon after fired Jean.

"There had been no previous complaints on his record," Sinclair wrote in her report.

Sinclair also spoke to the director of the last long-term health care facility where Jean worked. The director told Sinclair that at first they were impressed with Jean and how he got along with residents there. However, he soon was caught with alcohol on his breath while on the job. Jean stormed out of that facility and drove out of the parking lot in a hurry. A short time later he was placed in protective custody by Wrentham police.

