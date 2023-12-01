Arrest warrant issued for Greene County florist previously accused of ripping off brides

An arrest warrant has been for a Greene County florist previously accused of ripping local brides.

Desiree Pace, 40, failed to show up for her plea hearing in Hamilton County on Wednesday and a warrant has been issued for her arrest, according to court records obtained by News Center 7.

She is the owner of Flowers by Des.

News Center 7 reported back in February that a grand jury indicted her on several charges, including theft and communications fraud.

We first reported on accusations against Pace in July 2021, when we learned more than a dozen people had filed complaints with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office about Pace and her business, Flowers by Des.

Complainants from Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Hamilton, Warren, Brown, Butler, Fairfield, and Franklin counties shared stories about paying for flowers and not getting them or their money back.

In September 2021, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that his office filed a civil lawsuit against Pace, claiming she violated the Consumer Sales Practices Act and ripped off 48 people.

The state won its case in June 2022 and a judge ordered Pace to pay $104,000 and to cease doing business.