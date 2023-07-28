Arrest warrant issued for husband of missing George County woman, authorities say

Authorities issued an arrest warrant Thursday for the husband of a woman missing in George County, the sheriff’s office said.

Jacob Kyle McIntosh, 32, of Lucedale is wanted in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Kayla Brooke Crawford.

Crawford, 31, of Lucedale has been missing since March and her husband is now wanted on a first-degree murder charge, according to a news release from the George County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members first reported Crawford missing on March 31, the release said. Authorities said they conducted a “ground search involving many different agencies” in effort to find Crawford, but the release did not specify whether that search was successful or why McIntosh is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

The release said McIntosh is considered armed and dangerous. He has tattoos, including the word “Kayla” on his chest, Jace” on his stomach and “FTW” on his right arm, according to the release. Authorities also said he may be driving a black 2003 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 with an Alabama license plate #180775M, which is registered to Crawford.

He also has a warrant for failure to appear for drug court.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone who encounters McIntosh to not approach him and call 911. They urged anyone with information to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.