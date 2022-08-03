Arrest warrant issued for Jacksonville man who defrauded several victims

An arrest warrant has been issued for Glen Northrup after investigators found he had been stealing money from unsuspecting victims.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Economic Unit concluded that Northrup had been depositing money from work orders he never completed.

JSO has issued an arrest warrant for conspiracy to commit organized fraud.

JSO is asking anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of this suspect to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.ord. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

