Arrest warrant issued in July 31 Reading homicide

Aug. 8—Reading police have issued a warrant for a man wanted in a July 31 fatal shooting in the 1200 block of Church Street.

Officials said the police are seeking Jayquan Miguel Sanchez, age and address unavailable, on homicide charges in the death of Quadell Spradley.

According to police, officers found Spradley at about 3:50 a.m. He was transported to Reading Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

An investigation led by Criminal Investigator Charles Federico resulted in the warrant for Sanchez's arrest, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information on Sanchez's whereabouts contact them at 610-655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line at 877-373-9913.