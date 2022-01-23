An arrest warrant has been issued for a luxury cruise ship bound for Miami

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Crystal Cruises ship that was supposed to arrive in Miami Saturday, but reportedly is a fugitive ship heading for the Bahamas Sunday.

The warrant issued in the Miami office of Fort Lauderdale federal court Thursday orders the U.S. Marshal to “arrest the Defendant vessel, her boats, tackle, apparel and furniture, engines and appurtenances and to detain the same in your custody pending further order of the Court.”

Court documents say Crystal Cruises’ couldn’t pay for its fuel.

Wednesday, Crystal Cruises parent company Genting Hong Kong announced it had drowned in rising debt waters and would be liquidating the company. Thursday, Crystal Cruises announced a suspension of ocean cruises until at least late April.

Between those announcements, Peninsula Petroleum Far East filed a civil suit in federal court saying Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises owed $2,104,169 and $1,295,469 for maritime fuel already delivered. And, that filing said, $1,200,908 was for fuel to power the Crystal Symphony.

This story was first reported by mulitple national news outlets, including Bloomberg News, and locally by WPLG-Channel 10 reporter Trent Kelly.

An entertainer on the ship, Elio Pace, Tweeted a thread that said passengers and crew were told Genting’s liquidation meant everyone would have to disembark upon arrival in Miami and find their own way home. Then, they were told the warrant had been issued and the ship would be diverted to Bimini, Bahamas.

“I wouldn’t believe it unless I was right here experiencing this surreal episode myself!” Pace Tweeted.

… would cease to sail when it reached Miami today? We were told that we would all need to disembark the ship and make our way home.



This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.