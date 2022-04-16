Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stealing over $200K from business partner

Police have issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Edward Zdobinski.

Sources tell Channel 11 News that he is accused of stealing over $200,000 from a business partner of his, but he skipped the country and might be in Poland.

Lawyers say Zdobinski is the one-third owner of Triple A Motorsports off Route 51 in Rostraver Township.

Police say that, over the past two years, Zdobinski stole from his business partner and drained the money for personal use.

Our police sources tell us Zdobinski is believed to have left the country with his girlfriend, a known erotic dancer, and that they could be in Poland.

The two have ties to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, and law enforcement is trying to determine if Zdobinski traveled out of either airport.

George Farneth II, a lawyer for the victim, tells Channel 11:

“The company is actively investigating Mr. Zdobinski’s conduct and is cooperating with local law enforcement, including Rostraver police and the Westmoreland County district attorney. We will have further comment at a later time.”

