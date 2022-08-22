Arrest warrant issued for man accused in fatal North Braddock shooting

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection with a fatal Aug. 14 shooting in North Braddock.

Jamir Washington-Morgan, 20, is facing charges of criminal homicide.

According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the area of Baldridge Avenue and Jones Avenue at 6:33 p.m. on Aug. 14. Once on scene, first responders found Leonard Morris-Graham, 29, who was shot in the chest and stomach. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Washington-Morgan is described as approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has a large build. Police said he has ties to the Braddock and Swissvale areas.

Anyone sighting Washington-Morgan should call 911 immediately. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477; callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

