Arrest warrant issued for man accused of fleeing police, hitting person with car in Squirrel Hill

State police are looking for a man they said hit a pedestrian with his car and ran from troopers in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were monitoring traffic at around 9:40 a.m. on Friday when a white Ford Focus stopped on the on-ramp from Forward Avenue to Interstate 376, turned around and drove the wrong way back up the ramp.

The Focus hit another car and continued driving from the scene, police said.

Troopers followed the Focus from Forward Avenue to Murray Avenue.

While making the turn, the driver, identified as Anthony Michael Doria, drove across oncoming lanes of traffic and went onto the sidewalk, hitting a traffic sign and a pedestrian.

Police said Doria stopped the car a couple of feet away from where he hit the pedestrian and ran on foot.

Troopers rendered aid to the pedestrian. They were taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital for their injuries.

Doria is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, accidents involving serious injury, and many other traffic violations.

The PSP Major Case Team was activated, which was assisted on scene by a collision analysis and reconstruction specialist, the Forensic Services Unit, as well as multiple Patrol and Crime Unit members.

Multiple interviews were conducted, and multiple sources of video surveillance were checked.

The investigation is ongoing.

