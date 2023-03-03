Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting on North Side

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Pittsburgh man for a shooting on the city’s North Side.

Jermaine Lamont Colwell, 46, is facing several charges, including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and gun violations, after a person was found Tuesday afternoon shot in the chest in the area of the Pennsylvania Avenue bridge.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening wounds for surgery, according to the complaint.

Police said video surveillance from the scene and witnesses connected Colwell to the crime, according to court documents.

