Arrest warrant issued for man accused of attempting to rob South Oakland gas station

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say attempted to rob a South Oakland gas station.

Alex Douglas Suttle, 31, is charged with robbery and criminal attempt for allegedly attempting to rob the Sunoco on Craft Avenue around 1:30 p.m. April 9.

An employee told officers a man, later identified as Suttle, approached the counter and asked for cigarettes. He allegedly pushed his hand, which was inside a plastic shopping bag, under the Plexiglass at the register and demanded money, according to the criminal complaint. The employee refused and Suttle fled the store.

Officers used video surveillance to identify Suttle, who was carrying a Virginia license when he encountered police April 11, according to the criminal complaint.

