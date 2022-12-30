Arrest warrant issued for man accused of drug violation in Lincoln Co.

Dec. 30—An arrest warrant has been issued for a Northwest Montana man with California roots.

Aron Robert Porras, 30, of Whitefish, pleaded not guilty in Lincoln County District Court on Nov. 14 to felony possession of dangerous drugs and three misdemeanors, including DUI. The charges were the result of a traffic stop in Lincoln County earlier this year.

Porras posted bail on Oct. 31. His next court hearing in Lincoln County is set for Jan. 23.

According to the charging document filed by Deputy County Attorney Levi Roadman, county sheriff Deputy Clint Heintz wrote that he was on patrol at about 9 p.m. Aug. 25 on U.S. 93 when he saw a green Subaru traveling at about 25 mph in a 70 mph zone. The vehicle moved slowly across the lane and the driver, Porras, put on the hazard lights and tried to wave Heintz past him.

Heintz ran the number on the Arizona license plate and while waiting for information, wrote that he saw something come out from under the car. He didn't know if it was a piece of tire or a part of the vehicle. Heintz turned on his emergency lights and stopped the car to see if the driver needed help or a tow.

Heintz wrote in his report that the driver and the passenger told him that the vehicle was smoking and not running right. Heintz noticed a strong odor of alcohol from inside the vehicle and could see multiple alcohol containers. Both people got out of the car and opened the hood. Heintz said while talking to Porras he asked him if he had been drinking and if the car belonged to him. Porras allegedly said, "no" to both. When the officer asked him for his driver's license, Porras handed him a Montana ID card and said he had lost his license.

When Heintz asked Porras if he was on probation, the defendant allegedly said he was on felony probation for possession out of Kalispell.

Heintz then consulted with Probation Officer Steve Watson, who asked him to search the car and collect a breath sample unless he was going to pursue a DUI investigation.

After performing field sobriety tests, Porras agreed to give a breath sample. Heintz wrote that it was 0.144. After handcuffing Porras, he searched the car and found white powder, dried mushrooms and a small bag of what he believed was marijuana as well as multiple open and closed bottles of hard alcohol, cans and bottles of beer and empty beer cans.

On Sept. 27, the county received a chemical analysis report from the Montana Department of Justice Forensic Science Division that confirmed the evidence tested contained the dangerous drug Psilocybin, according to court documents.

Heintz noted in his report that Porras has a prior DUI conviction from Victorville, California, in 2010.

As a result of Porras' arrest in Lincoln County and for allegedly tampering with his alcohol monitoring device, his probation officer in Kalispell, Cameron Moe, filed a request on Dec. 20 for an arrest warrant for Porras after filing a report of violation on Dec. 15.

Flathead District Court Judge Dan Wilson issued a $50,000 warrant for Porras' arrest on Dec. 20.

Porras has faced legal trouble in the Flathead Valley before.

In November 2021, he was accused of drug possession and striking his mother. In August 2022, he received a 3-year suspended sentence for the possession charge while the assault charge was dropped.

In 2014, he was accused of attempted aggravated burglary, methamphetamine possession and escape.

The charging document indicated Porras had attempted to enter a Kalispell woman's apartment while armed with a large folding knife. He then attempted to force his way into a neighbor's home but retreated when the neighbor pointed a gun at Porras. Porras' girlfriend said he was hallucinating due to drug use.

Also, Porras was accused of slipping out of a handcuff and trying to run after he was placed in the back of a patrol car.

He pleaded guilty to drug possession and the attempted burglary and received two 5-year suspended sentences. He did complete one chemical dependency course at Warm Springs according to court records. But Moe wrote in the revocation report that, "It is disturbing that Mr. Porras has been unable to maintain sobriety for such little time after coming back from treatment. He is a danger to himself and to the community."