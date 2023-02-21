Arrest warrant issued for man accused in Butler shooting

Butler City police got an arrest warrant for a man they said shot another man earlier this month.

According to the Butler City Police Department, the shooting happened in the 400 block of West New Castle Street at around 2:23 a.m. Feb. 5.

Neighbors told police they heard yelling and a single shot fired.

The 43-year-old victim was found shot in the shoulder, police said. He was taken to a Pittsburgh trauma center in stable condition and has since been released.

Police are looking for 27-year-old Michael Collins III, from Youngstown, Ohio, in connection with the shooting.

Collins is charged with criminal attempt homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, firearms violation and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Butler 911 or refer to the City Police website for more contact information: https://butlercitypd.org

