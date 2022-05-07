Arrest warrant issued for man accused of fleeing traffic stop, dragging Whitehall officer with car

Police have issued a warrant for the man accused of fleeing a traffic stop and dragging a Whitehall police officer with a car.

Alphonso Francis, 27, is facing charges of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person and drivers required to have a license.

Whitehall officers conducted a traffic stop for the suspicion of a DUI at 3:44 a.m. on April 30 in the 4700 block of Route 51.

According to the criminal complaint, the car slowly continued to move forward, and one of the officers had to reach into the driver’s side window to put it into park.

The driver, whom police said appeared to be highly intoxicated, was taken into custody without incident.

The officers saw the passenger, who was later identified as Francis, reaching for something inside the car, according to court documents.

Police then asked Francis to show his hands, but that was when they said he moved over into the passenger’s seat. One of the officers then noticed a handgun in the passenger seat, police paperwork says.

After not complying with the officers, police said they attempted to get Francis out of the car, but he placed it in drive and grabbed onto one of the officers.

That officer was dragged approximately 241 feet before he fell from the car.

Police said Francis continued to flee down Route 51. The vehicle was found unoccupied in Braddock Borough on the morning of May 2.

The officer was treated at the hospital and released.

Based on bodycam footage, two law enforcement officers were able to identify Francis, saying they’re familiar with him from previous investigations and one ongoing investigation. According to court documents, another person was also able to identify Francis to the police.

Police said Francis could be from the McKeesport area.

Anyone who knows of Francis’ whereabouts or has any information is asked to call 911 or the Allegheny County tip line at 1(833)-ALL-TIPS.

