Arrest warrant issued for man accused of confronting NBC's Shaquille Brewster on live TV

Mississippi police issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for an Ohio man who they say confronted NBC News' Shaquille Brewster on live television.

The man, Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Wooster, Ohio, will be charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violating an emergency curfew, Gulfport police said in a statement.

He could also be in violation of his probation in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, if he traveled without authorization, police said.

Dagley had not been arrested by late Tuesday afternoon, and he could not be immediately reached at publicly listed telephone numbers.

His ex-wife in Ohio declined to comment.

Court documents in Ohio showed the 54-year-old once pleaded guilty to vandalism, inducing panic and attempted assault.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that Dagley was arrested for suspicion of drilling holes into tanks of dangerous chemicals back in 2017.

The break-in occurred at Cleveland Plating, an electroplating company that Dagley once owned, according to the paper.

Representatives for Cleveland police and Cuyahoga County prosecutors could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear why Dagley was in Gulfport, Mississippi, nearly 1,000 miles south of Wooster, Ohio, and in the middle of a major storm.

Brewster was doing a live MSNBC shot from Gulfport, reporting on Tropical Storm Ida in coastal Mississippi, when a man pulled up in a white pickup truck and sprinted toward him.

The man got in Brewster's face before Brewster calmly ended the report. The man could be heard shouting at Brewster to "report accurately."