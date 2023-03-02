Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting 2 people in McKees Rocks

Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they believe shot two people in McKees Rocks.

Police were called to the 100 block of Irwin Street on Thursday at 6:00 a.m. for reports of a woman who had been shot multiple times. The woman was taken to the hospital after officers found her.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A man later walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Both victims are in stable condition.

Authorities say 57-year-old Timothy Phillips was responsible for the shootings.

Phillips is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 240 pounds. He faces charges of aggravated assault, burglary, fleeing and eluding and firearm violations.

Police believe Phillips has ties in McKees Rocks and Stowe Township. Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

