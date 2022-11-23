Arrest warrant issued for man believed to have hidden camera in Frick museum bathroom

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man accused of hiding cameras in the bathroom in the Frick Museum.

Todd Bueschen, 35, of Pittsburgh, had a toddler with him when he placed a recording device in the bathroom, according to the complaint filed by Pittsburgh police.

He is now facing charges including 20 counts of sexual abuse of children - possession of child pornography, and dozens of counts of invasion of privacy.

Police say they searched the camera and found pictures and videos of victims ranging in age from small children to senior citizens. They said they also saw Bueschen’s face several times, including when he appeared to set up the camera in hidden locations in several bathrooms.

They searched Bueschen’s home and confiscated laptops, tablets, cameras and cell phones. Some of the items had more photos, according to police.

