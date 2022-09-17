Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with homicide in February, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Friday it has an arrest warrant issued for a 34-year-old man in connection with a homicide that happened in February in northwest Charlotte.

Officers said they received reports about a crash at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 between Marita Drive and the I-485 inner loop, near Mount Holly Road.

At the scene, officers said they found a vehicle on fire that had went off the road. Officers said they removed the driver from the vehicle and attempted to perform lifesaving efforts before MEDIC arrived.

The driver, Jamil Rout, 36, died at the scene, according to MEDIC.

Police sources told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that Rout had been shot on Marita Drive. Rout might have been trying to get away from a situation when he drove down a 30-foot embankment, sources said. The car then caught on fire.

Warren Capel was charged with the murder and is currently at Piedmont Correctional Institution on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

