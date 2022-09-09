Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with string of Pittsburgh burglaries

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Aliquippa man who police say is connected to a string of burglaries in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police said Michael Moffett, 33, was behind the series of smash-and-grab break-ins in Lawrenceville and Shadyside late last month.

Investigators say Moffett was captured by multiple surveillance cameras allegedly breaking into five small businesses in each of those two neighborhoods.

Police paperwork states that each time, he used a brick or large rock to smash the front door before heading straight to the cash register.

In some cases, police say Moffett left with the entire cash register drawer.

He was unable to get into at least one business and was unable to open the cash drawer at another.

The criminal complaint revealed that Moffett allegedly stole between $100 and $300 cash from the other businesses and caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

Investigators say he also targeted multiple cars.

He now faces a series of charges including burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

if you see Moffett or know where he might be, call Pittsburgh police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Carnegie Mellon professor under fire for tweets about Queen Elizabeth’s death Family angry after loved one dies & body not found for days in downtown shelter Man charged in 2021 East Pittsburgh homicide arrested by state police VIDEO: State senator emphasizes intent of new Pennsylvania license plate rule DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts