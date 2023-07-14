Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of deadly shooting at Myles Standish State Forest

Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a state park on Wednesday.

20-year-old John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo was seen by witnesses getting into an altercation with 25-year-old Robert Aponte-Flores in the picnic area of Myles Standish State Forest around 2:30 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

A short time later, police say Aponte-Flores was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In a follow-up investigation, State Police sought and obtained a warrant for Monteiro Macedo’s arrest.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fusion Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE.

The investigation is active at ongoing at this time.

Myles Standish State Forest is the largest publicly-owned recreation area in the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

