Arrest warrant issued for Marilyn Manson over alleged assault

Marilyn Manson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rock star Marilyn Manson, who has faced multiple allegations of abuse, is wanted for alleged assault, New Hampshire police say.

The Gilford Police Department said in a statement it has an active arrest warrant for Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, in connection with misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a 2019 incident.

"The alleged assaults involved a videographer," police said, adding that Manson "had been performing a concert at the Bank of NH Pavilion on August 18, 2019, when the alleged simple assaults occurred."

Police didn't provide further details about the incident, but Manson's attorney, Howard King, alleged in a statement to People that the "misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm" at a concert. Three concert attendees told People they saw Manson spit and "shoot his snot" at the videographer. The arrest warrant, according to The New York Times, was issued in October 2019, but police said that while Manson and his "agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time," "no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges."

This comes after Manson in recent months has faced allegations of abuse from multiple women, including Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, who sued him in April for alleged sexual assault and human trafficking. He has denied the claims. In February, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was investigating allegations of domestic violence involving Manson.

The Gilford Police Department noted in its statement that the alleged assaults connected with the arrest warrant "are not sexual in nature as has been asked by several other media outlets due to a number of other allegations made against Mr. Warner."