Arrest warrant issued for Merced man accused of sexually assaulting a minor, police say

Merced police are looking for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rene Martinez, 35, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said officers responded to a report of a sexual assault of minor on Oct. 1. Officers identified Martinez as a suspect.

Martinez is wanted on suspicion of assault with the intent to commit a felony, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and oral copulation with a minor.

According to police, Martinez is said to be 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Samuel Sannadan at 209-388-7773 or by email at sannadans@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement online at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.