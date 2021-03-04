Arrest warrant issued in meth case

John Rohlf, Clinton Herald, Iowa
Mar. 4—CLINTON — An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a Clinton woman facing multiple drug charges.

District Court Judge John Telleen ordered an arrest warrant be issued for Haleigh M. Parr, 24, 362 19th Place. An order filed by Telleen states it appears to the court that Parr violated one or more conditions of her release. Bail was set at $10,000, cash only.

District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert in August ordered Parr be released to the supervision of the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed an application for recommitment after bail Feb. 23. The motion alleged Parr violated certain conditions of release.

Parr is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, a serious misdemeanor; one count of possession of a controlled substance, lisdexamfetamine, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor.

Samuel W. Wierenga, 23, 655 Second Ave. South, is also charged in connection with the case. Wierenga pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class C felony; one count of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a domestic abuse offender, a Class D felony. He also pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. Wierenga is scheduled to be sentenced April 8.

According to the affidavit, on July 31, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle. Parr was the driver of the vehicle and Wierenga was a passenger. As officers took Wierenga into custody on warrants, officers noticed a marijuana odor. During a probable cause search, officers found a red bag that contained a firearm and a substance consistent with methamphetamine.

The vehicle was towed to a secured facility at the Clinton Police Department. A search warrant was obtained and signed. During the search warrant, officers found a tan purse. Inside the purse, officers found credit cards and a Wild Rose players card both belonging to Parr, a small bag with a substance consistent with methamphetamine and weighing about five grams, a substance consistent with methamphetamine weighing about one gram, five loose pills at the bottom of the purse, a substance consistent and with the odor of marijuana and a black scale with a substance consistent with methamphetamine, according to court records. Officers also found a substance consistent with methamphetamine on the driver's side rear passenger seat, the records state. The substance weighed about 22 grams.

Parr had to be taken to the ground to safely be placed in handcuffs. While Parr was placed on her feet, Parr spit on an officer while being walked to the squad car, the affidavit says.

