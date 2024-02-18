Arrest warrant issued for Missouri man in child sex case

HILLSBORO, Mo. – A Jefferson County Circuit Court judge issued an arrest warrant on Friday for a St. Francois County man in connection with a child sex abuse investigation.

The crimes occurred over a three-year period from 2018 to 2021, when the victim was between the ages of 9 and 12, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said a relative, identified as Henry T. Carey, molested her, forced himself on her, and performed sexual acts on her over that period. She told investigators that Carey had inappropriate contact with other young relatives and that Carey threatened to kill her dog if she ever told anyone about the abuse.

The victim explained that she still has nightmares and fears that Carey will come back and abuse her again.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Carey, now 37, with three counts of first-degree child molestation, one count of enticement of a child (under 15), and one count of first-degree statutory rape. Upon his arrest, he’ll be jailed on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

Carey’s last known address on record is in the Bonne Terre area.

The sheriff’s office said Carey has prior arrests and convictions for several felonies, including burglary, assault, animal abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

