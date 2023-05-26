Arrest warrant issued for mother convicted in 2009 drowning of baby in Monessen

May 26—A former Monessen woman who served 10 years in prison for the death of her 7-month-old son soon could be back behind bars.

Seairia D. Henderson, 35, now of North Charleroi, failed to appear in a Westmoreland County courtroom Thursday for a hearing during which prosecutors sought to revoke her probation.

She was convicted of third-degree murder at trial in 2010 for the drowning death of her young son, Malachi, a year earlier. Prosecutors said the child was left alone in a bathtub with his 2-year-old sister as Henderson, then 22, spent about 20 minutes outside the family's home dancing, smoking and socializing with friends.

According to court records, Henderson was paroled from state prison in September 2019 and began serving a 10-year probation sentence imposed for related offenses that included the endangerment of both her children.

"She danced in the street while her baby died. She knew what she did was wrong," former District Attorney Barbara Jollie argued to jurors at Henderson's murder trial.

Senior Common Pleas Court Judge Richard E. McCormick Jr. ordered Henderson to be arrested after she did not appear for the hearing at the courthouse Thursday.

Reasons for the effort to revoke her probation were not disclosed in court and records did not indicate any specific violations alleged by prosecutors.

Henderson was charged in March with a misdemeanor count of retail theft. Police said she did not scan food items as she moved through a self checkout line at the Rostraver Walmart and that she threatened store security personnel.

Her new charges were waived for court last week by Monessen District Judge Wayne Vlasic, who released her a $1,000 unsecured bond pending disposition in Common Pleas Court.

