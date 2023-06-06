Arrest warrant issued for Murrysville man accused of stealing Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's SUV

Jun. 5—An arrest warrant has been issued for the 60-year-old man accused of taking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's SUV from a Monroeville auto dealership in late May.

Christopher Carter, 60, of Railroad Lane in Murrysville failed to show up for a preliminary hearing Monday morning in District Judge Jeffrey Herbst's Monroeville court.

Monroeville police said Pickett was at Bowser Chevrolet along Route 286 doing some advertising May 25 when Carter took the quarterback's 2023 Hyundai Genesis.

They contacted Murrysville police, who already were at Carter's home to respond to a domestic dispute call. Police said Pickett's SUV was parked in the driveway, with some fresh scratches and scuffs, according to a criminal complaint.

Carter was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was released on his own recognizance in anticipation of Monday's hearing.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .