Arrest warrant issued for Oak Lawn woman after missing Hawaii court date in fake ‘Maderna’ COVID-19 vaccination card case

An Oak Lawn woman who was arrested in Hawaii last month for allegedly entering the state with a fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled drug company Moderna as “Maderna” is now wanted for missing her latest court date.

Chloe Mrozak, 24, was arrested Aug. 28 at Inouye International Airport in Oahu and faces a misdemeanor charge of falsified vaccination documents, according to court records. She was scheduled to appear at court on 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a remote hearing before a judge in a Honolulu courtroom. When she did not show for the video-conferenced hearing, a $500 bench warrant was issued for her arrest on the charge of criminal contempt of court.

Investigators believed that Mrozak submitted the false card to avoid the state’s 10-day mandatory quarantine that was put into place after Hawaii’s governor issued an emergency proclamation, according to court records. Mrozak’s card indicated that she was vaccinated in Delaware by the National Guard.

Investigators contacted Delaware’s immunization program and learned that the state did not use its National Guard to administer vaccination shots, according to court records. The state also said there was no record of a vaccination under Mrozak’s name and date of birth.

Mrozak’s travel records indicated that she traveled to Hawaii on Aug. 23 on Southwest Airlines to visit friends or relatives, according to court records. She listed herself as staying at a Holiday Inn Express but an assistant general manager told investigators they did not have any reservations under Mrozak’s name.

Mrozak’s travel records listed her departure date as Aug. 28 on American Airlines, according to court records.

Investigators arrested Mrozak at the airport on her departure date, and she told them that she paid for her vaccination card at her doctor’s office, according to court records.

