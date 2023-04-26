Arrest warrant issued for person suspected of stealing $9,500 from man at Westmoreland County casino

An arrest warrant has been issued for the person suspected of stealing $9,500 from a man at a Westmoreland County casino.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the theft happened early in the morning on Monday, April 17 at a casino in Hempfield Township.

When police responded, the victim said he sat his funds on the counter of a machine and walked away. When the man came back, his money was gone.

Surveillance video showed the suspect taking the money from the machine and leaving the casino.

Police said the casino was able to provide identification for the suspect. A warrant has been issued for their arrest.

Police did not identify the suspect.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local teen found in Missouri after allegedly being picked up by predators he met online Harry Belafonte, entertainer and activist, dies at 96 Daily updates: Jury selection underway in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial VIDEO: Love, Pittsburgh owners expanding to Market Square location DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts