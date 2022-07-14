Arrest warrant issued for Pittsburgh man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend 1 month after breakup

An arrest warrant is out for a man after police said he went to his ex-girlfriend’s house and shot her through the window.

According to Clairton police, officers responded to 609 12th Street around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a female with a gunshot wound.

The victim, Kastasha Polk, told police she heard someone knock on her living room window and when she looked out, she saw her ex-boyfriend, Timothy Wallace. He told her to come to the door and then shot through the window, hitting Polk in the head.

Polk was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury where police interviewed her, according to the criminal complaint.

In the interview, Polk told police that she and Wallace dated for a year but they broke up recently over him physically assaulting her in June.

Polk told police that on the day she was shot, she was receiving harassing calls and texts from Wallace. Although she said he never threatened her, he did accuse Polk multiple times of seeing another man. He told her he was coming over to the house, according to court documents.

According to police, Polk was on the phone with her cousin when she heard someone knock on the window. She said she saw a Black male — whom she recognized as Wallace — wearing all dark clothing, peeking into her window. He told her to come to the door and when she stayed on the couch, he fired two shots into the window, hitting the right side of her head.

Polk told police she leaned into the couch so she didn’t get shot again and ran to her two children, ages 7 and 5, and kept them hidden upstairs while she called the authorities, according to the complaint.

Polk provided police with identifying information for Wallace, and after talking with neighbors who heard the gunshots, police issued the arrest warrant.

Wallace is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, carrying a firearm without a license, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

