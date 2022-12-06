Arrest warrant issued for Pittsburgh man for allegedly possessing dozens of child pornography videos

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Pittsburgh man for allegedly possessing dozens of child pornography videos.

Zachary Carcia, 26, is charged with three felony counts of sexual abuse of children - possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

After receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the FBI Pittsburgh Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant on a Brookline home where Carcia was living in August.

Investigators said an agent with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General did an analysis of a USB drive found during the search and found 34 videos of apparent child pornography.

