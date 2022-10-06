Warrant issued for man accused of threatening to kill ex-girlfriend’s kids at Euless school

An arrest warrant was issued late Wednesday for a 34-year-old man accused of threatening to murder his ex-girlfriend and her children, who attend a Euless elementary school, police said.

No one was injured, but additional Euless police officers have been placed at Oakwood Terrace Elementary, 700 Ranger Drive, as a precaution.

Euless police identified the suspect as Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, who is accused in the warrant of terroristic threat, a felony.

On Thursday, Euless police said Pendleton is accused of threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and her children, who attend Oakwood Terrace.

Pendleton made the reported threat at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

On Wednesday, Euless police posted on social media that students were safe and additional officers were patrolling in and around the school as the investigation got underway.

KXAS-TV reported that students were dismissed Wednesday in what police called a “controlled release.” Parents were told to show their IDs at a security checkpoint, and all students were safety sent home, police said.

A spokesperson for the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District told KXAS that classes would continue as scheduled Thursday as Euless detectives continued the investigation.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Detective Tidden at 817-685-1526. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.