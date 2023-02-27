Arrest warrant issued for Rapper Kodak Black after alleged positive fentanyl test

An arrest warrant has been issued for Florida rapper Kodak Black after he allegedly violated his bail conditions by failing a drug test.

The warrant was issued by a judge in Broward County last Thursday after Black, 25, failed to show up for scheduled drug testing earlier in February and then tested positive for fentanyl several days later. Drug and alcohol testing was one of the conditions of his release.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was arrested in Fort Lauderdale in July 2022 after police found oxycodone pills and almost $75,000 cash in his car during a traffic stop. Florida Highway Patrol said “troopers pulled Kapri over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit.” Black’s license and vehicle registration were also expired.

Despite his attorney arguing that the pills were prescription, Black was charged with trafficking.

Black pleaded not guilty to those charges, but Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy wrote that the positive test violated the conditions of his pretrial release, issuing the warrant while invoking his release.

The “Super Gremlin” singer previously had a federal sentence commuted by then-President Trump in January 2021. At the time, he had served about half of a three-year sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. He was also arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day 2022 but prosecutors declined to file charges.

In Feb. 2022, Black was shot in the leg outside a nightclub in Los Angeles.

