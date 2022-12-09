Arrest warrant issued for repeat Lincoln Co. offender

Dec. 9—An arrest warrant has been issued for a Libby man accused of drug charges.

Jamie Ray Abrahamson, 43, is charged in Lincoln County District Court with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abrahamson did not show up for court hearings on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, leading District Judge Matt Cuffe to issue the $25,000 warrant.

The man's public defender, Keenan Gallagher, said he did not know why Abrahamson was not in court and had no update on him or his health.

Abrahamson was arrested after he was allegedly found with meth and a loaded syringe during a traffic stop in March.

According to court documents, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies on March 26 were monitoring suspected drug deals happening at various casinos in Libby.

At one point they allegedly saw Abrahamson get into a vehicle of a suspected drug dealer. Deputies were advised that Abrahamson had a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation.

Deputies pulled over the vehicle and saw Abrahamson in the back seat. He was taken into custody without incident.

Documents state that deputies found a syringe among Abrahamson's possessions. Abrahamson allegedly said the needle contained a "point," which means a small amount of drugs are loaded into the syringe.

While at the detention center, an officer also allegedly found in Abrahamson's pocket a bag with a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.

Court documents note that Abrahamson has a prior conviction in 2015 of felony distribution of dangerous drugs.

According to the Montana Sexual or Violent Offender registry, Abrahamson is currently listed as a transient and of not registering in Lincoln County as well as not verifying his address.

Information on the registry indicates Abrahamson was sentenced in June 2001 for a federal offense of carnal knowledge with a female minor in Washington state.

Felony possession of drugs is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and five years in prison.