Arrest warrant issued for Riverside man indicted in rape of 2-year-old girl

Aug. 26—A 26-year-old Riverside man is wanted for reportedly raping a 2-year-old girl this spring.

Warren Wayne Turner Jr. was indicted for rape of a child younger than 10, felonious assault and child endangerment, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

The Riverside Police Department began an investigation after the child was taken May 1 to Dayton Children's Hospital, said Greg Flannagan, spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Turner Wednesday.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 9 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court..

Anyone with information on Turner's location should contact the Riverside Police Department by calling 937-233-2080, emailing Police@riversideoh.gov or messaging their Facebook page. Those who contact the department can remain anonymous.