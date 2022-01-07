Arrest warrant issued for Rowley man

Jan. 7—ROWLEY — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a local man released from custody after being charged with strangulation and other domestic abuse-related charges last month.

Joseph Heil, 43, of Haverhill Street, was released from custody on Dec. 27 following a dangerousness hearing in Newburyport District Court. Although a judge found him too dangerous to be afforded bail while awaiting trial on the charges, Heil was released on several conditions that the court believed would ensure the safety of his alleged victims.

Among those conditions were that he remain alcohol free while awaiting trial. But over the weekend and again on Tuesday, Heil tested positive for alcohol. One of those readings showed Heil had a blood alcohol level of .10, above the legal limit for drunken driving, according to Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte.

Upon hearing the news, Judge Allen Swan issued a non-bailable warrant for Heil's arrest.

In addition to strangulation or suffocation, Heil was arraigned Monday, Dec. 13, on assault and battery with serious bodily injury and assault and battery charges after police say he attacked a woman and his son on Dec. 12. Heil remained in custody for two weeks until his release.

Police responded to a call Sunday, Dec. 12, about 2:30 a.m. at the woman's apartment and found Heil outside smoking a cigarette. Heil told police he had been staying there with his ex-girlfriend and their son for a few weeks before he was kicked out for drinking too much.

Heil told police he needed his car keys that he left in the apartment. When officers went to get the keys, the woman had "severe swelling and bruising to her left eye," Officer Lucas Tubbs wrote in his report.

Tubbs later learned the woman had a "fractured orbital bone and a fractured nose," according to his report.

Heil was handcuffed and brought to the Rowley police station. Once there, Heil was told the woman informed officers that he and his son had gotten into a fistfight.

"When Heil was questioned about that statement he stated 'she put a belt around my neck. My son told me to (expletive) off, I didn't like that,'" Tubbs wrote in his report. "Heil then stated 'he hit his mother.'"

When Tubbs asked why she put a belt around his neck, Heil refused to answer, according to his report.

Officer Eric Forni returned to the apartment and spoke to the woman. The woman told police that Heil attempted to strangle the son before striking her twice.

"Due to the severity of (the woman's) injury one of the charges of A & B on a household member was charged to A & B causing serious injury," Tubbs wrote in his report.

At Heil's arraignment, his attorney said his client may have been defending himself.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

