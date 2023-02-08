Arrest warrant issued for Schofield man after Saturday shooting

WAUSAU − A judge issued a warrant Monday for a Schofield man charged with attempted homicide after a shooting Saturday.

Desmond S. Mayo faces a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Marathon County Circuit Judge Rick Cveykus authorized an arrest warrant Monday after Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon filed the charge against Mayo.

According to the criminal complaint, at 9:53 p.m. Saturday, Everest Metro police responded to a report of a shooting victim who had gone to the Marshfield Medical Center in Weston. When officers arrived at the medical center, they found a white Cadillac CTS with the engine running and driver's side door open in front of the emergency room door. The driver's side window was shattered and there was blood inside the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Medical staff said the victim couldn't talk because medical staff had inserted a breathing tube into his throat, according to the complaint. Officers looked at video and saw the Cadillac pull up to the emergency room door, the man get out and walk inside the emergency room before collapsing when he reached the front desk.

A Marshfield Medical Center paramedic told officers it looked like the victim had been shot several times in his "extremities," once in the stomach and once in his torso, according to the complaint. The man was transferred to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

When officers were able to talk to the victim, he told them he had met a man he knew only as "Hemi" at a home in the village of Weston. Officers learned that Hemi was a name Mayo used, according to the complaint. The two men decided to go to another home in the area, and the victim drove because Mayo said his vehicle wasn't working.

The two men drove to what the victim described as a dead-end road, and Mayo told the victim not to pull into a driveway because he was taking drugs to a man and didn't want the man's wife to see, according to the complaint. The victim started to feel uneasy about the situation and turned his car around after Mayo got out.

Story continues

The victim said Mayo came back to the car, opened the passenger side door and began shooting, according to the complaint. The victim said he got out of the car and began running to a nearby home. The victim said he leaned on a mailbox for support and then kept running before he collapsed in the snow.

The victim said he decided he didn't want to die there so he ran back to his vehicle, got in and drove himself to the hospital, according to the complaint. He said Mayo ran toward another road where someone may have picked him up.

Officers went to the road the man described and found broken glass and blood on the road and a body-sized indentation and blood in snow in a yard.

Mayo was free on a $1,000 cash bail he posted for an unrelated case with August 2021 charges of cocaine possession with intent to deliver, being a party to the crime of amphetamine possession with intent to deliver, being a party to the crime of heroin possession with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and being a party to the crime of receiving stolen goods. He also was out on a separate $500 cash bail for July 2021 charges of cocaine possession with intent to deliver, battery as a domestic abuse incident and disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse incident.

He is scheduled for trial in April on the 2021 charges.

More:Jury finds Antigo man guilty in 2021 stabbing death of his mother

More:If Wisconsin does not invest in child care, a startling fiscal cliff looms with big consequences.

Contact Karen Madden at (715) 345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see the Wausau Daily Herald's special offers at wausaudailyherald.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Arrest warrant issued for Schofield man after Saturday shooting