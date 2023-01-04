Arrest warrant issued in stolen vehicle case

Jan. 4—An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a suspect that Joplin police stopped Monday night in alleged possession of a car reported stolen in Neosho.

The Newton County prosecutor filed a charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle on Christopher D. Brown, 43, of Joplin.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Brown was in purported possession of a 2002 Cadillac DeVille when an officer spotted the car about 9 p.m. Monday at the air hose station of a convenience store in the 3400 block of South Range Line Road.

Davis said the officer made contact with Brown after running the license plates of the Cadillac and finding that they belonged on another car. Further investigation determined that the Cadillac had been reported stolen.