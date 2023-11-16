Arrest warrant issued for suspect accused of shooting 7-Eleven clerk during robbery

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of shooting a store clerk during a robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Merced, according to authorities.

Police have identified Darrion Wayne Murphy, 21, as the suspected gunman who shot a store clerk in the chest during the Tuesday robbery. Authorities said Murphy is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder. He is described as 6-feet-1 inch tall weighing about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

At about 3:07 a.m., officers responded to the reported shooting at 2255 E. Gerard Ave. in Merced. Officers located the victim who was transported to a regional trauma center and is in stable condition.

Police said video surveillance from the location captured the suspect entering the store with a handgun and pointing the gun at the clerk and demanding money. Once the money was removed from the store’s register, the suspect shot the clerk in the chest before fleeing the scene on bicycle, according to police.

Anyone who knows of Murphy’s whereabouts or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact Merced Police Sgt. Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6988, by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org or Detective Christian Lupian at 209-388-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

Crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.