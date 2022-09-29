Arrest warrant issued for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ after incident in Tipp City

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect Tipp City police say is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Tipp City Police responded to the 100 block of Bowman Avenue regarding a possible shooting/disturbance around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a social media post from the police department.

The investigation led to the arrest warrant of the suspect, 18-year-old Brandon Spurlock.

Following the incident, Spurlock fled the scene, according to police.

Police say Spurlock lives in Huber Heights.

Spurlock has been charged with three counts of felonious assault, the police department said.

Anyone with information on Spurlock’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Tipp City Police Department (937)667-3112.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.



