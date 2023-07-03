Arrest warrant issued for suspect in early morning shooting in Middletown

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who police say was involved in a shooting in Middletown early Monday morning.

Middletown police and medics responded to the 3000 block of Tytus Avenue at 2 a.m. for two people that had been shot, a spokesperson for the police division said in a news release.

Upon arrival, police located two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

>> Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Dayton

The suspect vehicle fled before it crashed, and the suspects fled on foot, the spokesperson said. Officers attempted a K-9 track but were unsuccessful.

Investigators identified 26-year-old Matthew Andrew Martin as one of the shooters.

Warrants for Felonious Assault have been issued for Martin’s arrest.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact Detective Hughes 513-425-7733 or Detective Glassburn at 513-425-7724.