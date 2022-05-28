Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side

Pittsburgh Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Zahvair Palmer, 22, is charged in the fatal shooting death of 29-year-old Adam Cloud.

The shooting happened on March 19, 2022 in the 1000 block of Freysburg Street.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Victim identified in Saturday night South Side shooting

Cloud, of New Kensington, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information on Palmer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

