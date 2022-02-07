Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal Colorado church shooting





The Aurora Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect in last week's fatal shooting at a church in Colorado.

Authorities announced in a statement on Sunday that they are looking for Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa, 31, on first degree murder charges.

Villa is accused of fatally shooting a woman and injuring two men inside a church in Aurora.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at a church at around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, according to the police department. A 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the church and two men, ages 40 and 42, were injured with gunshot wounds. The men were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

A fourth person was taken to the area hospital for other medical reasons. The names of the victims have not been released.

Detectives with the city's Major Crimes Homicide Unit have since been speaking with witnesses, inspecting physical evidence and trying to "positively identify the suspect responsible for this shooting," according to Aurora police.

Authorities said Villa was identified as the suspect "after numerous interviews."

Aurora Police is asking for the public's help in locating Villa. A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

"We are asking anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Jose to either contact your local law enforcement agency or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous," the police department wrote in a statement.